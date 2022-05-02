Colorado Man’s Positive Test for Bird Flu Puts 10 People Under Health Surveillance

(STAT News) – Authorities in Colorado are monitoring the health of about 10 people who were in contact with a man who tested positive for H5 bird flu when he was involved in culling poultry infected with the virus. The man, who is incarcerated at a state correctional facility and was taking part in a pre-release work program, is being considered the country’s first case of H5 bird flu. The people being monitored worked with him and shared transportation to the poultry operation. (Read More)