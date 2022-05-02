Colorado Man’s Positive Test for Bird Flu Puts 10 People Under Health Surveillance

May 2, 2022

(STAT News) – Authorities in Colorado are monitoring the health of about 10 people who were in contact with a man who tested positive for H5 bird flu when he was involved in culling poultry infected with the virus. The man, who is incarcerated at a state correctional facility and was taking part in a pre-release work program, is being considered the country’s first case of H5 bird flu. The people being monitored worked with him and shared transportation to the poultry operation. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in News, Public Health

Ad