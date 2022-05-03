Health Data for All

(Nature) – For the gastrointestinal condition known as ulcerative colitis, some physicians recommend using a particular drug twice a day, others, three times. But which protocol is the best way to help people with the condition to avoid surgery? Instead of launching a clinical trial, Peter Higgins, a gastroenterologist at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, examined the data. Many health systems in the United States export clinical data from electronic health records (EHRs) into repositories known as health data warehouses for institutional use by researchers, Higgins says. Working with the University of Michigan's health informaticians, he identified and compared people on the two protocols. The scientists found that giving people the drug three times a day seemed to result in fewer operations