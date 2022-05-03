More Uniformly Infectious, More Treatable, More Genetically Predictable: How Coronavirus Is Getting Closer to Flu

(STAT News) – SARS-CoV-2 remains a long way from being ordinary. It has not yet found seasonal cadence — take the recent surge in Europe and the U.K., which comes just weeks after the initial Omicron wave subsided — and it’s still capable of inflicting mass death and disability (see Hong Kong’s lethal last few months). But there are signs that the virus — and our relationship to it — is shifting in subtle ways that make it more like seasonal flu than it was at the start of the pandemic. (Read More)