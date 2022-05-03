Risky ‘Gain-of-Function’ Studies Need Stricter Guidance, Says US Researchers

(Nature) – Researchers and biosecurity specialists are calling on the US government to issue clearer guidance about experiments it might fund that would make pathogens more transmissible or deadly. They made these pleas on 27 April, during the first of a series of public listening sessions organized by the US National Science Advisory Board for Biosecurity (NSABB). The sessions are part of a months-long review, conducted by the NSABB, of US policies governing risky pathogen research. (Read More)