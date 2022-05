FDA Clears Diagnostic Test for Early Alzheimer’s

(Medscape) – The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the first in vitro diagnostic to aid in the early detection of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The Lumipulse G ?-Amyloid Ratio 1-42/1-40 (Fujirebio Diagnostics) test detects amyloid plaques associated with AD in adults age 55 or older who are under investigation for AD and other causes of cognitive decline. (Read More)