Clearview AI Agrees to Restrict US Sales of Facial Recognition Mostly to Law Enforcement

May 9, 2022

(CNN) – Clearview AI, a controversial facial-recognition software company, agreed on Monday that it will not sell its software to most companies in the United States — a decision that will largely restrict its use to law-enforcement agencies in the country. The agreement is part of a settlement of a lawsuit that was filed against the company in Illinois state court two years ago by the American Civil Liberties Union and several other nonprofits. (Read More)

