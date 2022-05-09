Clearview AI Agrees to Restrict US Sales of Facial Recognition Mostly to Law Enforcement

(CNN) – Clearview AI, a controversial facial-recognition software company, agreed on Monday that it will not sell its software to most companies in the United States — a decision that will largely restrict its use to law-enforcement agencies in the country. The agreement is part of a settlement of a lawsuit that was filed against the company in Illinois state court two years ago by the American Civil Liberties Union and several other nonprofits. (Read More)