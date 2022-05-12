Depression, Anxiety Hit Minorities Hardest During the Pandemic

(Medical Xpress) – Americans’ rates of depression and anxiety spiked during the first year of the pandemic, but the increases were much more pronounced among Black, Hispanic and Asian people than among white people, new research shows. From April 2020 to April 2021, the overall incidence of depression or anxiety in the United States rose from about 11% to close to 40%, but there were significant racial differences, according to the research team from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. (Read More)