South Korea Turns to Surveillance as ‘Ghost Surgeries’ Shake Faith in Hospitals

(New York Times) – South Korea has a reputation for world-class medical care. But faith in its hospitals has been shaken by years of complaints about doctors mishandling unconscious patients, including turning them over to unsupervised assistants who perform what are known as “ghost surgeries.” To stem the practice, lawmakers amended the country’s medical laws last year to require cameras in all operating rooms that handle patients under general anesthesia, making South Korea one of the first countries to do so. (Read More)