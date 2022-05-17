Early Warning System Forecasts Who Needs Critical Care for COVID-19

(Medical Xpress) – Scientists have developed and validated an algorithm that can help healthcare professionals identify who is most at risk of dying from COVID-19 when admitted to a hospital, reports a study published today in eLife. The tool, which uses artificial intelligence (AI), could help doctors direct critical care resources to those who need them most, and will be especially valuable to resource-limited countries. (Read More)