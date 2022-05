FDA Greenlights Nonprescription Test for Covid, Flu and RSV

(NBC News) – It’s a question that’s plagued Americans since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic: Do I have Covid or the flu? It may be easier to answer soon: On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the first nonprescription test that can detect Covid, influenza A and B, as well as respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. (Read More)