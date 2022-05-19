America’s COVID Apathy Stress Test

(Axios) – America’s in the midst of yet another coronavirus surge, setting up a high-stakes test of whether the country really is ready to live with the virus. Between the lines: A third of Americans say the pandemic is over, and the spike in cases hasn’t prompted much noticeable policy or behavioral change. But vaccines and therapeutics are now widely available, making the virus much less dangerous — at least for people who have access to and choose to use them. (Read More)