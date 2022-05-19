Your Bosses Could Have a File on You, and They May Misinterpret It

(New York Times) – Are you an “insider threat?” The company you work for may want to know. Some corporate employers fear that employees could leak information, allow access to confidential files, contact clients inappropriately or, in the extreme, bring a gun to the office. To address these fears, some companies subject employees to semi-automated, near-constant assessments of perceived trustworthiness, at times using behavioral science tools like psychology. (Read More)