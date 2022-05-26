CDC Identifies Nine Monkeypox Cases in U.S. Amid Signs of Local Spread

(Washington Post) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that nine cases of monkeypox have been detected in seven states as of Wednesday, as global health authorities confront an unprecedented spread of the virus. U.S. officials say the cases are concentrated among men who have sex with men, mirroring trends seen in European countries where the outbreak began. Not all of them recently traveled to countries where the virus had been detected, a sign monkeypox is spreading within the United States. (Read More)