Why Covid Pandemic’s Daily Case Count Comes Up Short in the U.S.

(Wall Street Journal) – The U.S. has lost count of Covid cases. For the past two pandemic years, nearly everyone has obsessed over the daily number of reported Covid-19 infections. A web search for “Covid” or “coronavirus” yields, as the first chart, the reported number of Covid-19 cases. The number is also the first item in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Covid data tracker. It is a statistic that is far off the actual number of coronavirus infections, and likely getting worse. Today, there are abundant home tests that typically aren’t reported to health agencies, and thus never get included in case counts. State-run testing centers, which once fed case totals directly into the numbers, have been curtailed. (Read More)