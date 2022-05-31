Monkeypox Infections Rise as Guidance Advises Cases to Abstain from Sex

(BBC) – Another 71 cases of monkeypox have been identified in England over the weekend bringing the UK total to 179, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says. New guidance is advising anyone with the virus to abstain from sex while they have symptoms. They are also told to use condoms for eight weeks after an infection as a precaution. The risk to the population is low, but people should be alert to new rashes or lesions, the UKHSA says. (Read More)