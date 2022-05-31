Shanghai Ready to Exit Lockdown as Covid Cases Drop

(Wall Street Journal) – After four straight days with no Covid-19 deaths and with new cases at their lowest levels since early March, Shanghai is preparing to end more than two months of lockdowns. The majority of the 25 million residents of China’s financial capital can from Wednesday leave their homes and return to work, the Shanghai government said. Aside from those in high-risk areas, all businesses can reopen, buses and trains will resume normal operations, and restrictions on private vehicles will be lifted. Shopping malls and other commercial centers can run at 75% of capacity. (Read More)