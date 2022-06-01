Monkeypox Has Likely Spread Undetected ‘For Some Time’: WHO

(Medical Xpress) – The WHO said Wednesday that hundreds of monkeypox cases have surfaced beyond the African countries where the disease is typically found, warning the virus has likely been spreading under the radar. “Investigations are ongoing, but the sudden appearance of monkeypox in many countries at the same time suggests there may have been undetected transmission for some time,” World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters. (Read More)