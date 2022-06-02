Monkeypox Resurfaced in Nigeria After Four Decades. Researchers Still Don’t Know Why.

(Wall Street Journal) – For Adesola Yinka-Ogunleye, the monkeypox outbreak that has spread to dozens of countries around the world has a ring of déjà vu. Five years ago, the epidemiologist at the Nigeria Center for Disease Control was puzzled by the sudden identification of monkeypox in her country after nearly four decades without a case. Now, she and other disease experts believe global-health officials missed a chance to gather clues that could have helped explain why the same virus is suddenly spreading around the world. A lack of funding and technical capacity, then the Covid-19 pandemic, slowed efforts by Dr. Ogunleye and others to untangle the riddle, she said.