Pacemakers, Insulin Pumps Can Be Hacked, Experts Say

(UPI) – The millions of people in the United States fitted with pacemakers and insulin pumps need to remember that the devices that keep them healthy use software, meaning they are susceptible to hacking, experts told UPI. Although the risk for cyberattacks on these personal medical devices is low, it is not zero, they said, which is why the Food and Drug Administration has recently updated its draft guidance on security considerations for them and plans to present them to industry leaders June 14. (Read More)