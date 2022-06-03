Weight Loss from Bariatric Surgery Is Associated with a Reduced Risk of Cancer

(STAT News) – Undergoing bariatric surgery in order to lose weight may substantially reduce some patients’ risk of cancer, according to a new study. The finding, which mirrored the results of some previous studies, relied on observational data and not a randomized controlled trial, the gold standard of scientific research. Still, Ali Aminian, lead author of the study and director of Cleveland Clinic’s Bariatric & Metabolic Institute, described the data as “striking.” (Read More)