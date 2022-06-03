They Tried to Get PPE When We Needed It Most. Instead, They Got Ripped Off.

(ProPublica) – “There was this explosion around gloves when they were trying to reopen the economy,” Morgan said. Companies were “just so desperate to be able to reopen and keep their workers safe.” Now, two years later, Morgan leads a group of American businesses who’ve banded together to reclaim an estimated $100 million lost to scammers, who seized advantage of the country’s mad scramble for supplies. Members of the PPE Fraud Coalition say the pandemic exposed weaknesses in the international trade system and left many legitimate importers in shambles. (Read More)