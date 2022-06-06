Beijing Relaxes Covid Measures as Fears of Another Outbreak Linger.

(New York Times) – The Chinese capital relaxed pandemic rules at midnight on Monday, including a ban on dining in, after a partial lockdown that lasted more than a month. Although the closures were not as strict as in Shanghai, the authorities in Beijing had suspended some public transportation, forced some people to quarantine, and enforced work-from-home in much of the city. Yet even as schools and offices are opening in waves and public transportation is being restored, other measures remained in place to prevent the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus. Everyone must wear a mask, have their temperature check, and take P.C.R. tests for everyday activities like riding the subway or going to work. (Read More)