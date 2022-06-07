Axon’s Taser Drone Plans Prompt AI Ethics Board Resignations

(Wired) – A majority of Axon’s AI Ethics Board resigned in protest yesterday, following an announcement last week that the company planned to equip drones with Tasers and cameras as a way to end mass shootings in schools. The company backed down on its proposal Sunday, but the damage had been done. Axon had first asked the advisory board to consider a pilot program to outfit a select number of police departments with Taser-drones last year, and again last month. A majority of the AI Ethics Board, which comprises AI ethics experts, law professors, and police reform and civil liberties advocates, opposed it both times. (Read More)