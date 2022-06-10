Coronavirus Infection During Pregnancy Linked to Brain Development Problems in Babies

(Los Angeles Times) – Babies whose mothers were infected with the coronavirus during pregnancy may face a higher risk of brain development disorders such as autism and bipolar disorder, a new study that examined more than 7,500 births suggests. The finding, published Thursday in the journal JAMA Network Open, adds to the urgency to get coronavirus transmission under control even though newer variants are less likely to cause severe cases of COVID-19. (Read More)