Long Covid Is a ‘National Crisis.’ So Why Are Grants Taking So Long to Get?

(Science) – Putrino’s is not the lone complaint about NIH’s management of Long Covid research—an initiative dubbed RECOVER, for Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery. RECOVER’s flagship, an observational study of up to 40,000 people, has come under fire from patient advocates and some scientists who say it lacks transparency and is moving far too slowly—a ponderous battleship when a fleet of hydroplanes are what’s needed. As of 6 June, the study had signed up 3712 adults, or 21% of its adult enrollment target of 17,680. Among children, numbers are even lower: Ninety-eight children are participants in a study aiming to enroll 19,500 of them. (Read More)