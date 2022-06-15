Tesla Tops List of Crashes Thought to Involve Driver-Assistance Technology

(Wall Street Journal) – Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc. reported the most vehicle crashes suspected of involving advanced driver-assistance technology in the U.S. government’s first-ever survey of such incidents. The auto industry’s top safety regulator said Wednesday that it had received reports of nearly 400 recent crashes in which advanced driver-assistance features were engaged during or immediately before the incident. More than two-thirds of those crashes happened in a Tesla vehicle, it said. (Read More)