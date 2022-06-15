Monkeypox Outbreak ‘Poses a Real Risk’ to Public Health, WHO Says

(Axios) – The monkeypox outbreak “poses a real risk” to public health, said the World Health Organization’s European chief Wednesday. Driving the news: “The magnitude of this outbreak poses a real risk; the longer the virus circulates, the more it will extend its reach, and the stronger the disease’s foothold will get in non-endemic countries,” said Dr. Hans Henri Kluge, the WHO regional director for Europe, in a statement. (Read More)