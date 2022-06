N. Korea Reports Another Disease Outbreak Amid COVID-19 Wave

(Associated Press) – North Korea reported a new “epidemic” of an intestinal disease on Thursday, an unusual announcement from the secretive country that is already contending with a COVID-19 outbreak and severe economic turmoil. It’s unclear how many people are infected in what the official Korean Central News Agency said was “an acute enteric epidemic” in southwestern Haeju city. (Read More)