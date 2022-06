Omicron Poses About Half the Risk of Long COVID as Delta, New Research Finds

(NPR) – The omicron variant is much less likely than delta to cause long COVID, according to the first large-scale study published about the long-term risks posed by omicron. But almost 5% of people who catch omicron still experience fatigue, brain fog, headaches, heart problems or other health issues at least a month after getting infected, the study found.