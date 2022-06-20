How Common Is Long COVID? Why Studies Give Different Answers

(Nature) – It is the kind of whiplash result that people following long-COVID research have become accustomed to seeing, as data from various studies report discordant results. Differences in how the syndrome is defined, the kinds of data used to study it and how those data are analysed have left both the public and policymakers grappling with disparate answers to basic questions. How frequent is long COVID? And how does vaccination or reinfection or the latest SARS-CoV-2 variant affect the risk of developing the condition? (Read More)