Artificial Intelligence May Diagnose Dementia as Accurately as Clinicians

June 20, 2022

(UPI) – To solve the conundrum of how to get timely medical care to people with memory loss or other impaired cognitive functioning, a new study suggests that artificial intelligence may be as accurate as clinicians in taking the first step: diagnosis. Findings from the study, which was conducted by researchers at Boston University School of Medicine, were published online Monday in the journal Nature Communications.  (Read More)

