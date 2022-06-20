Vaping Safety Views Shifted Following Lung Injury Reports

Adults in the United States increasingly perceive electronic cigarettes, or e-cigarettes, as "more harmful" than traditional cigarettes, according to a new study published this month in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. In addition, the percentage of people who exclusively used traditional cigarettes almost doubled between 2019 and 2020 among those who perceived e-cigarettes as more harmful, jumping from 8.4% in 2019 to 16.3% in 2020.