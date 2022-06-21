Microsoft to Retire Controversial Facial Recognition Tool That Claims to Identify Emotion

(The Verge) – Microsoft is phasing out public access to a number of AI-powered facial analysis tools — including one that claims to identify a subject’s emotion from videos and pictures. Such “emotion recognition” tools have been criticized by experts. They say not only do facial expressions that are thought to be universal differ across different populations but that it is unscientific to equate external displays of emotion with internal feelings. (Read More)