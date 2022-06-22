The FDA Knows Nicotine Is Addictive. It Wants to Regulate It for the First Time

(NPR) – The Food and Drug Administration has called cigarettes “the only legal consumer product that, when used as intended, will kill half of all long-term users.” But the agency has never regulated nicotine, cigarettes’ notoriously addictive ingredient — and for years, it’s been wanting to change that. Now, it seems, the time has come. The FDA is poised to set a maximum nicotine level in cigarettes and some other tobacco products, looking to make them less addictive and wean smokers away from the habit. Despite an overall trend away from smoking, tobacco use remains the No. 1 cause of preventable deaths in the U.S. (Read More)