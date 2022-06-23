Wearables Are Collecting a Flood of Data. An Ambitious New Study of Pregnancy Aims to Prove That’s Valuable for Health

(STAT News) – 4YouandMe has launched an effort to follow the pregnancies of roughly 1,000 people, collecting a constant stream of hundreds of measures from devices as well as regular reports about symptoms like mood and fatigue. The goal, first and foremost, is to prove that so much data can be reliably collected. But beyond that, the researchers hope they can use some of these measures to describe the unique experience of an individual pregnancy and how much variability there is between individuals. (Read More)