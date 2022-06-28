This Co-Worker Does Not Exist: FBI Warns of Deepfakes Interviewing for Tech Jobs

(Tech Crunch) – A lot of people are worried about the prospect of competing with AI for their jobs, but this probably isn’t what they were expecting. The FBI has warned of an uptick in cases where “deepfakes” and stolen personal information are being used to apply for jobs in the U.S. — including faking video interviews. Don’t dust off the Voight-Kampff test just yet, though. The shift to remote work is great news for lots of people, but like any other change in methods and expectations it is also a fresh playground for scammers. (Read More)