Marijuana Users More Likely to Need Emergency Care and Hospitalization, Study Finds

(The Hill) – The goal of the study was to examine whether there was a link between marijuana use and respiratory-related hospitalizations or emergency room visits. While researchers found no strong association with marijuana use and respiratory-related hospital visits and deaths, they found overall visits to emergency rooms and hospitalizations for any reason was higher among those who used marijuana. The analysis was adjusted for 31 other confounding factors, such as physical and mental health diseases, tobacco, alcohol and illicit drug use. (Read More)