Consumers Will Soon Get Access to Huge Amounts of Health Care Price Data

(Axios) – Patients will soon have a clearer picture of what insurers and employers pay for health care thanks to a federal rule that kicks in today — if a collection of health tech companies can make the trove of data understandable. Why it matters: Patients often have no idea what a procedure or service costs — and have little ability to comparison shop — until they’re left holding the bag with a higher bill than they expected. (Read More)