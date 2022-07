Why Two-Thirds of IVF Embryos Suddenly Stop Developing

(New Scientist) – About two-thirds of embryos created during in vitro fertilisation (IVF) inexplicably stop growing – and scientists may be starting to understand why. The discovery gives some hints as to how such embryos may one day be coaxed into developing normally. This could lead to higher IVF success rates, with only around 1 in 4 treatment rounds leading to pregnancy in Europe. (Read More)