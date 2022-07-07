Permanent Birth Control Is in Demand in the US–But Hard to Get

(Wired) – A doctor will typically refuse to perform a sterilization procedure on the grounds that the person is too young, that they don’t have enough children, or that they might come to regret the decision—or a combination of these factors. Without a partner or any children, a person’s chances of obtaining the procedure drop even lower. (There is no existing ethical guidance from the male counterpart to ACOG—the American Urological Association—on the provision of vasectomy services.) (Read More)