Permanent Birth Control Is in Demand in the US–But Hard to Get

July 7, 2022

(Wired) – A doctor will typically refuse to perform a sterilization procedure on the grounds that the person is too young, that they don’t have enough children, or that they might come to regret the decision—or a combination of these factors. Without a partner or any children, a person’s chances of obtaining the procedure drop even lower. (There is no existing ethical guidance from the male counterpart to ACOG—the American Urological Association—on the provision of vasectomy services.) (Read More)

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Informed Consent, News, Reproductive Ethics

