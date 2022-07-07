Unregulated New Technology: The Science of Mental Health Apps

(Discover) – At the onset of the pandemic, mental health professionals struggled to meet the growing demand for their services. A survey of adults who received such services revealed that 17.7 million Americans experienced delays or cancellations of appointments in 2020. Though demand has since decreased slightly, access to services remains a significant issue: Last year, over 26 million Americans experienced a mental illness that went untreated. While traditional therapists must undergo a licensing process, there is no equivalent screening process for mental health apps. (Read More)