COVID Variants Found in Sewage Weeks Before Showing Up in Tests

(Nature) – Researchers in California have flushed a wealth of data out of toilet waste. For the first time, scientists have been able to detect specific variants of SARS-CoV-2 in sewage weeks before they were showing up in testing clinics. The wastewater data tracked “wave after wave of different viruses”, says Rob Knight, a microbiologist at the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), and co-author of the study, which was published in Nature on 7 July. Knight says that the technique could eventually be used to track emerging variants and speed up the public-health response. “When the next strain comes through, we will be ready for it.” (Read More)