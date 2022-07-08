Scientists Design a Cheap Device That Can Detect Ear Problems with the Help of a Smartphone

(STAT News) – The device — called a tympanometer — was too pricey for many health care providers worldwide to afford on their own, so Cohen, an otolaryngologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, was shuttling it to colleagues in Ethiopia. Now, a group of engineers and hearing specialists are working to tackle that gap head-on. They are designing tympanometers that are cheap enough and small enough to find their way into the hands of nearly any provider who needs one. (Read More)