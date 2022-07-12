ICE Says Immigrant Women in Custody Still Entitled to Abortion Services

(Wall Street Journal) – Top immigration officials are planning to instruct detention centers around the country that women in custody are entitled to abortions and should be transferred to receive one if they are being detained in a state where abortion is now illegal. The directive is contained in an undated memorandum, seen by The Wall Street Journal, which cites the recent Supreme Court decision that ended the federal right to an abortion. The memo is from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Tae Johnson and is addressed to Corey Price, head of the agency’s enforcement division. (Read More)