New 988 Hotline Is the 911 for Mental Health Emergencies

(Associated Press) – Quick help for suicidal thoughts and other mental health emergencies will soon be as easy as 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline goes live on Saturday. It’s designed to be as easy to remember and use as 911, but instead of a dispatcher sending police, firefighters or paramedics, 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. (Read More)