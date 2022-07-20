Where Pot Became Legal, Car Crash Deaths Rose

July 20, 2022

(WebMD) – Car crashes and deaths are on the rise in U.S. states that have legalized recreational marijuana, a new study finds. “Marijuana, like alcohol and just about every other drug, changes how you feel and how you behave. That’s the purpose of a drug. And that changes how you drive. We all need to realize that driving after using marijuana is a bad idea,” said lead researcher Charles Farmer, vice president for research and statistical services at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. (Read More)

Posted in Neuroethics, News, Public Health

