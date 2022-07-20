‘None of Us Has a Crystal Ball’: Scientists Try to Keep Up with Faster Coronavirus Evolution.

(New York Times) – In just eight weeks, the subvariant known as BA.5 has gone from a blip in U.S. case counts to the dominant version of the virus in the country, now making up more than three-quarters of new cases. Perhaps the most transmissible subvariant yet, it is pushing up positive tests, hospitalizations and intensive care admissions across the country. There is no evidence that BA.5 causes more severe disease, but the latest metrics certainly bust the myth that the virus will become milder as it evolves. (Read More)