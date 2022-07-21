Amazon to Acquire One Medical for $3.9 Billion in a Bold Bet on Primary Care

(STAT News) – Retail giant Amazon announced plans Thursday to acquire primary care company One Medical in a cash deal valued at $3.9 billion. The goal of the $18 per share deal is to offer more convenient and affordable health care both in-person and virtually, the companies said. The two aim to combine One Medical’s technology and team with “Amazon’s customer obsession, history of invention, and willingness to invest in the long-term,” One Medical CEO Amir Dan Rubin said in a statement. (Read More)