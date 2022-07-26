Could Machine Learning Fuel a Reproducibility Crisis in Science?

(Nature) – From biomedicine to political sciences, researchers increasingly use machine learning as a tool to make predictions on the basis of patterns in their data. But the claims in many such studies are likely to be overblown, according to a pair of researchers at Princeton University in New Jersey. They want to sound an alarm about what they call a “brewing reproducibility crisis” in machine-learning-based sciences. (Read More)