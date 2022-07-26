Collateral Damage of the Fed’s Interest Rate Hikes: People Who Put Medical Bills on Credit Cards

(STAT News) – Millions of sick and injured people like Yarina, who are uninsured or have large deductibles, have put or will soon put their medical bills on a credit card. An investigation from Kaiser Health News and NPR estimates 1 in 6 adults are paying off medical or dental credit card debt. A survey from credit card giant Discover suggests that total could be even higher: Roughly 41% of people with medical debt say they have used a credit card for that debt — scenarios that stem from persistently high rates of the uninsured as well as ballooning out-of-pocket expenses imposed on the insured. (Read More)